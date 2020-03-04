More people could face the death penalty in Colorado despite voting to revoke

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>More people could face the death penalty in Colorado despite voting to revoke

Colorado Governor Jared Polis could abolish the death penalty this month, even when a man from Adams County faces a death sentence in connection with the shooting death of Sheriff Deputy Heath Gumm.

The repeal of the death penalty, which was approved by the state legislature in February, would apply only to cases filed after July 1, which means that defendants who already face capital punishment and accused of capital crimes in the next four months could still be sentenced to death. Polis is expected to sign the bill.

%MINIFYHTML5adfe3bf47f2b7db8a72471f13b829ea11%%MINIFYHTML5adfe3bf47f2b7db8a72471f13b829ea12%

The trial begins Monday by Dreion Dearing, 24, accused of killing Gumm in January 2018 during a persecution. The selection of the jury is expected to last several weeks because it is a death penalty case, said Sue Lindsay, spokesman for the 17th Judicial District prosecutor Dave Young.

There is nothing that legally prevents the district attorney from prosecuting the death penalty in the case of Dearing, but some experts said that a death sentence in a state that has abolished the death penalty makes no sense and that continuing to apply in the case of Dearing creates an unnecessary expense for taxpayers.

"The chances of being executed are almost the same as two feet of snow falling in Miami tonight," said Michael Radelet, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who wrote a book about the history of the death penalty in Colorado. He called the Young's decision to pursue the death penalty as an "abuse of power."

"Putting a new individual on death row at this time, just bog the appellate court," Radelet said. "It's a waste of time for everyone. I hate being a politician, but there are three reasons for the death penalty right now. One is politics. Two is politics and three is politics."

Lindsay declined to comment on the district attorney's search for the death penalty in the Dearing case, but when Young announced his decision in 2018, he said the district attorney made the call after arguing with Gumm's family and due to aggravating factors in the case, including death. of a law enforcement officer.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info

Moira Neave holds a flag in support during the funeral procession for Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm on Friday, February 2, 2018. Gumm was killed while chasing a man who had reportedly been involved in a fight outside an apartment complex near Thornton. He was shot several times with a .45 caliber pistol, according to an affidavit of arrest of the Adams County sheriff.

Across the United States, it is not uncommon for capital criminal cases to be carried out when a state strives to abolish the death penalty, said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. Generally, he said, prosecutors will try to delay a pending case until it becomes clear whether capital punishment will be allowed in the future.

"Why would you spend huge amounts of taxpayer money to try to get a death verdict when the state is about to abolish that policy?" he asked, adding that delaying such cases gives prosecutors the opportunity to move forward with the death penalty in case it is not repealed.

"It's a completely different ball game if Governor Polis vetoes the law," Dunham said. "The governor will certainly have signed it or will not have signed it by the time the jury selection is completed, and at that time, we will see if this is more than a symbolic protest at the expense of taxpayers."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here