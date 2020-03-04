Syria tried to shoot down F-16 Turkish fighter jets – Defense Blog

The long-range Syrian air defense system S-200 (NATO name SA-5 Gammon), from medium to high altitude fired a missile, but failed, against a Turkish F-16 fighter jet.

According to Yusha Yuseef of Muraselon News, the Syrian armed forces attempted to shoot down a Turkish fighter jet that participated in an air raid on Idlib, a scaled area in northwestern Syria.

The sensors on board the F-16 detected a missile launch in flight, after Turkish fighters evaded the missile and returned safely to their airspace.

It is worth remembering that on Sunday, F-16 fighter jets of the Turkish Air Force shot down two Su-24MK2 bombers from the Syrian Air Force over Idlib province. The air battle is the last confrontation in a growing conflict between the Turkish army and the forces that support the Bashar-al-Assad regime for control of the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.

Also on March 3, the Turkish F-16 plane shot down an L-39 plane from the Assad regime in the province of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, near Maarat al-Numan.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield after at least 34 Turkish soldiers died and dozens were injured in an Assad regime airstrike in Idlib, a scaled area in northwestern Syria, just across the southern border of Turkey . The only objective of Turkey during the operation was the troops and the Assad regime team in Idlib under the nation's right to self-defense, Akar emphasized.

Turkish soldiers were killed while working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 agreement with Russia, which prohibits acts of aggression in Idlib.