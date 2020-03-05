Adam Sandler will be honored for his composition at the 2020 Pop Music Awards

WENN / Avalon

The actor of & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; He will be recognized with the ASCAP Founders Award for the comedy songs of his days of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;, as well as for his work in films such as & # 39; The Wedding Singer & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Adam Sandler He will be honored for his composition with the Founders Award of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

The "Uncut gems"The star will be honored at the organization's 37th annual pop music awards ceremony in Los Angeles on April 28, earning recognition for her comedy tracks"Saturday night live"days like" The Thanksgiving "and" The Chanukah Song ", as well as his work in films like" The Wedding Singer ".

%MINIFYHTMLa25b4b804012380c601aaa2d2368746411% %MINIFYHTMLa25b4b804012380c601aaa2d2368746412%

Praising the comedian, ASCAP Board President and President Paul Williams said in a press release: "Adam is a comedy giant, and many of his funniest moments on screen are based on music and song." .

"From Opera Man to & # 39; The Chanukah Song & # 39; to & # 39; Grow Old with You & # 39 ;, Adam's great ability to perfectly combine comedy and music helps us appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. "

"It is an honor for ASCAP to recognize Adam Sandler for his unique contributions to the canon of comedy music."

<br />

Previous winners of the ASCAP Founders Award include Paul MCCARTNEY, Stevie wonder, Tom petty, Patti smith, Notorious BIG.Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs, Dr. Dre, Annie Lennox, Carly simon, Jeff Lynne, Paul Stanley Y Gene Simmons.