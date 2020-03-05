Alicia Keys to do intimate concerts in support of New Memoir

WENN / Instar

& # 39; More Myself: A Journey & # 39 ;, which will arrive on the shelves on March 31, has been described as the & # 39; journey of the fire girl & # 39; Girl on Fire & # 39; from childhood until now & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Alicia Keys He plans to promote his new book with a series of intimate concerts by narrators.

The "Girl on Fire" star will share stories from her life and present select songs at four shows in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois starting March 31, the release day of "More Myself: A Journey. "

%MINIFYHTML087157603850d54ec8cdba51a7962e9e11% %MINIFYHTML087157603850d54ec8cdba51a7962e9e12%

Tickets for the shows are already on sale and include a copy of the memoirs, described as "Alice's journey from childhood until now" and "a fascinating account and a call to readers to define themselves in a world that rarely fosters a true and unique identity. "