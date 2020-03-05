"Alleged positive case,quot; of COVID-19 confirmed near Houston – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began, Texas faces its first probable case, not at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

The Fort Bend County Department of Health and Human Services says that a man in his 70s recently traveled outside the United States and is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

The test was conducted in the Houston public health laboratory and will be confirmed by testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At a press conference on Wednesday night, Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, Director of Health and Human Services for Fort Bend County, said the Houston Department of Health, in whose laboratory the patient analysis was performed, notified around 4:00 pm Wednesday of the presumed positive test result.

"As this case was associated with travel, at this time we still have no evidence of community spread,quot; of the virus, he said.

The man has been hospitalized under isolation and was in stable condition, Minter said:

Minter refused to identify the patient, where he had traveled and in which hospital he was under treatment, but said investigators were still in the process of finding out what human contacts the patient had.

Dr. David Persse, Health Authority of the Houston Department of Health, said that although the positive test results were still presumptive, they were actionable.

Health officials in Fort Bend County are trying to locate people who may have been exposed to man.

"This alleged case is actionable and we are treating it as something positive," Fort Bend County health officials said in a statement. “The Fort Bend County Department of Health and Human Services has begun an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, coworkers, first responders and other contacts. "

"We are working all day with all local, regional and state health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public," Judge KP George of Fort Bend County said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Health Services is supporting Fort Bend County in identifying any close contact of the patient while he was ill so that they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly analyzed, if necessary.

"Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant advance in this outbreak, but it doesn't change the fact that the immediate risk for most Texans is low," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of DSHS. "This travel-related case reinforces the fact that we should all take basic hygiene measures that are extremely effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory diseases."

Human coronaviruses such as the one that causes COVID-19 are most frequently transmitted through coughs and sneezes, personal contact such as shaking hands, touching a surface with the virus and then touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent its spread:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

"Over the past month, the state of Texas has been preparing for this moment, and we are confident in the steps we have taken to protect our communities against the coronavirus," said Governor Greg Abbott. “We anticipate this situation, we have protocols and our state agencies and staff are trained and ready to respond. The state of Texas remains in contact with our federal and local partners, and we will continue to work together to ensure that Texas communities have the resources they need to respond to any additional cases of the coronavirus. Our top priority is public health and safety, and I urge all Texans to follow the preventive guidelines provided by the State Department of Health Services. "