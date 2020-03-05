Atrangi Re from Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan goes to the floors today

Although the last release of Aanand L Rai, Zero, did not meet the expectations of the audience, there is no doubt about his capabilities as a filmmaker. The director has impressed with films such as Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu, which turned out to be a success among critics and the public. Now, Rai is ready to join Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for their next Atrangi Re project.

The social media page of Color Yellow Productions, the production house of Aanand L Rai, took social media and shared a photo of the movie's mahurat shot. The title of the publication read: “The beginning of a new journey! The #AtrangiRe director of @ AanandLRai, starring @AkshayKumar, @DhanushKRaja and @ SaraAliKhan95, is on the floor today! A musical by @arrahman. Presented by @ bhushankumar’s @ Tseries.official, @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms, the movie is written by #HimanshuSharma. The movie will be released on Valentine's weekend. @Tseriesfilms. "

Atangi Re will be released on Valentine's Day next year and is said to follow love stories from two different times. Sara will fall in love with Akshay and Dhanush in the movie.