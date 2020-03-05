Ben Affleck claims that his career as a child actor pushed Matt Damon & # 39; jealous & # 39; to continue acting

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

When going through & # 39; The Jess Cagle Show & # 39; from SiriusXM, the star of & # 39; Justice League & # 39; opens up about a competitive element in his friendship with his collaborator of & # 39; Good Will Hunting & # 39 ;.

Matt Damon I was so jealous of Ben AffleckAt the beginning of his career, he decided to continue acting himself.

Lifelong friends grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, and reached list level A with their acclaimed drama Good Will Hunting, but Affleck reveals that there was a competitive element in their friendship, as he began booking concerts when he was about seven years old. .

"Periodically, I would leave the city and go to do this series, & # 39; The Voyage of the Mimi & # 39;" Affleck said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "It was cheesy and I was embarrassed; it wasn't like coming home and saying:" You have to see this! I'm great! "

He added: "But I liked it, and did two things. One, it instilled in me a deep love and affection for this art, trade and line of work, and made Matt Damon so incredibly jealous, he took him to a film career. So I really take credit for that. "



The two are currently filming "The last duel together", beside Adam Driver, in France. Affleck and Damon also co-wrote the period drama with director Nicole Holofcener. This is his first written collaboration since "Goodwill hunting"in 1997, so they both won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.