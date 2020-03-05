Champions League: UEFA increases the allocation of tickets available to fans for the final | Soccer news







UEFA has increased the allocation of tickets that will be available to fans of the two clubs that reach the Champions League final this season.

Last year's final, held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium with a capacity for 68,000 people in Madrid, saw Liverpool and Tottenham give 16,613 tickets each for their fans.

That amounted to 24 percent of the ground seats for each club, which means that less than half of the tickets were available to Liverpool and Tottenham fans.

By the end of 2020, which will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium of 72,000 spectators in Istanbul, UEFA has made 20,000 tickets available for each of the finalists.

Less than half of the tickets for Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final were available to club fans.

That means that 28 percent of the tickets for the game will be available for each team: a four percent increase in the end of 2019 and an eight percent increase in the overall allocation for both parties.

An additional 6,000 tickets will be available to fans around the world through UEFA.

Those tickets for the final, which will take place on May 30, will go on sale for a week through a ticket on Thursday at 1pm.

UEFA says ticket prices will be the same as for last year's final, which means they range from £ 60 to £ 519.