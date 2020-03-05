Chrissy Teigen stops thinking about another boob job for fear of dying

WENN / Avalon

Admitting having undergone surgery to enhance her breasts when she was 20, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model says she is "screwed up" after having babies.

Chrissy Teigen He fears that further breast improvement will be fatal.

The model encouraged her breasts with implants when she was 20, so she would look great in swimsuit photos, but after having two children, she begins to regret having been so young.

She tells Glamor UK: "You have babies and they are filled with milk and deflated and now I'm screwed."

Chrissy, who is married to John legendI would like the implants removed and her breasts lifted, but she points out that the risks are too high after having children.

"If I could do one thing, it would be to have an elevator," he adds. "I think you are supposed to replace them (implants) every 10 years. But when you have children you think about (the risks) of the surgery and I think: & # 39; This is not how I want to die, in breast surgery! & # 39; "