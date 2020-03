The conflict in Libya has forced flights to be redirected to Misrata after the only airport in operation in Tripoli was hit by a heavy bombing on Monday.

Nearly 300 civilians have been killed by rockets or airstrikes since the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar began his campaign to seize the capital in April.

%MINIFYHTMLb65487472108062888ea9337ada2a12711% %MINIFYHTMLb65487472108062888ea9337ada2a12712%

Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera reports from Misrata.