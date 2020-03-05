Coronavirus, Democrats, John Roberts: Your Thursday Information Session

Read: Erik Larson's Winston Churchill biography, "The Splendid and the Vile," is a number 1 debut in our Hardcover nonfiction and combined lists of fiction books and nonfiction electronic books.

Listens: by Hayley Williams, the leader of the rock band Paramore, a solo project was a way to exorcise demons and extend their creative powers. Our journalist met her in Nashville.

Smarter life: Microaggressions, the daily insults that members of marginalized groups experience, can negatively affect health or cause trauma symptoms. Here's how to decide who to fight against and what to say.

And now for the backstory in …

Stay impartial

In 1896, The Times adopted its now famous mission: "to deliver the news impartially, without fear or favor." But what does this mean in practice? Some of our reporters and editors recently told us what they do to remain objective.

Peter Baker, our White House chief correspondent, says:

“As reporters, our job is to observe, not participate, and for that purpose I don't belong to any political party, I don't belong to any non-journalistic organization, I don't support any candidate, I don't give money to interest groups and I don't vote.

“I strive not to take strong positions in public affairs, even in private, to the frustration of friends and family. For me, it is easier to stay out of the way if I never decide, even in the privacy of the kitchen or the voting booth, that one candidate is better than another, that one side is right and the other is wrong. "