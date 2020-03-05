Coronavirus, Italy, Israel: your Thursday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the related coronavirus school closures, the state of the Democratic primary career and Europe's plans to cut carbon emissions.
Coronavirus outbreak pauses life
As the number of Coronavirus deaths in Italy rose to 107 on Wednesday, the government closed schools across the country until at least March 15.
The governor of California declared a state of emergency since the number of cases there shot up to 54, mostly in the United States, and Facebook said a worker in his Seattle offices had tested positive. We have Live updates and a video of how the impact of the virus looks from space.
Nearly 300 million students are now out of classrooms worldwide, and the outbreak, which has killed more than 3,200 people and infected more than 95,000 in dozens of countries, is increasingly disrupting work, travel and Leisure on multiple continents.
Here is a sample:
China: Local governments across the country are erecting barriers between neighborhoods in an effort to prevent people from spreading the virus. Officials in the northern city of Tianjin call the steel sheets the "Great Blue Wall."
Events: The London Book Fair and the Geneva International Motor Show are among the events that have been canceled out of fear of coronaviruses. (The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are still underway, at least for now.)
The arts: The Louvre in Paris reopened, with warnings, after closing for three days, and some wonder if a highly anticipated exhibition of Rafael's paintings that opens in Rome today will continue as planned.
Biden leads the primary race and Bloomberg resigns
Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, He left the Democratic primary race and backed former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, a day after voters in 14 states made Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders the top candidates.
Mr. Biden won 10 of those states and now has a delegated leadership over Mr. Sanders that is small but can be difficult to overcome. This is partly because black voters, a crucial basis for Mr. Biden's support, represent an average or above average participation of the population in many of the remaining nomination contests.
Still, Sanders, who won the state rich in California delegates, has promised to fight a long battle for the nomination prior to the Democratic convention in July.
Reach: Here are the full results and five conclusions of the night.
Looking to the future: The next contests, in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and the state of Washington, will be March 10. Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will hold primary a week later.
Analysis: The former vice president is not a risk-free candidate, writes our reporter Matt Flegenheimer, but was raised by a "hurried unity,quot; among the moderates of the Democratic Party who distrust the progressive agenda of Mr. Sanders.
Another angle: Wall Street executives are opening their checkbooks for Mr. Biden, but their support could have disadvantages for the candidate, who is presented as an anti-elitist.
The European "moral shock,quot; on migration
Turkey's recent decision to open its borders for migrants to cross into Europe has exposed Europe's failure to create coherent migration or asylum policies following a migration crisis five years ago, one that produced horrific images of dead children and fed the populism of the extreme right throughout the world. the continent.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, visited Greece this week and said that the first priority of the block would be "to ensure that order is maintained at the outer border of Greece, which is also the border of Europe."
But showing solidarity with Greece's sometimes hard efforts to prevent the entry of migrants and refugees is an "awkward moral shock,quot; for a block that professes to care about the protection of human rights, individual dignity and the right to request asylum according to international law, writes our chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe.
Context: Some analysts see the latest crisis as the inevitable result of Europe's failure to commit to a long-standing crisis in the province of Idlib, which borders Turkey in northwestern Syria. Syrian and Russian forces are trying to crush the last stronghold of the revolution there. Turkey has entered into conflict, after accusing European leaders of not fulfilling their promises to help them cope with millions of Syrian refugees.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Dark web noir
When the first sites that sold murder services were discovered, some people assumed that the dark web was plagued with hit men who expected to kill by order.
Experts say the sites, which charge roughly the same as the current price of real-life killers, are scams. There has been no known murder attributed to any of them.
But the sites catch customers anyway, leading to salacious headlines that distract from identity theft and other crimes that are common on the dark web. "There is a real crime, but we are too busy talking about a guy who wants to kill his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend," an investigator said.
This is what is happening most.
Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed his cabinet on Wednesday, criticizing his ministers for their poor performance and suggesting that Western nations were allowed to appoint too many foreigners to the directories of the country's state-owned companies.
Israel: The forces on both sides of the country's huge political division were maneuvering to gain an advantage, two days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won other elections, but there were three parliamentary seats below the majority. Here is why Mr. Netanyahu seems unsinkable, even when facing a bribery trial and other corruption charges.
Climate change: Greta Thunberg and other activists denounced as "empty words,quot; the plans of the European Union for a climate law that set a goal of zero net carbon emissions throughout the block by 2050. But some climate experts praised the plan, which would require the European Commission to take climate goals into account in each legislation.
Snapshot: Above, the University of Engineering and Technology in Lima, Peru. Its Dublin-based designers, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, have He won the Pritzker Prize of his year, the highest honor of architecture.
What we are reading: Anahad O'Connor, a health reporter, highlights a new and fascinating study of coral species that suggests that the "sixth extinction,quot; of the Earth is already underway. Scientific journalist Emily Laber-Warren tells the story in Newsweek.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Vegan chili is where meat alternatives are the best, J. Kenji López-Alt found. He experimented for two years cooking herbal protein mixtures designed to taste, look and feel like ground beef. Here are some other herbal meat recipes to make at home.
Read: Our critic calls "The mirror and the light,quot;, Hilary Mantel's latest novel, the "triumphant cornerstone,quot; of his trilogy about Thomas Cromwell.
Listens: by Hayley Williams, the leader of the rock band Paramore, a solo project was a way to exorcise demons and extend their creative powers. Our journalist met her in Nashville.
Smarter life: Microaggressions, the daily insults that members of marginalized groups experience, can negatively affect their health or cause trauma symptoms. Here's how to decide who to fight against and what to say.
And now for the backstory in …
Stay impartial
In 1896, The New York Times adopted its now famous mission: "to deliver the news impartially, without fear or favor." But what does this mean in practice? Some of our reporters and editors recently told us what they do to remain objective.
Peter Baker, our White House chief correspondent, says:
“As reporters, our job is to observe, not participate, and for that purpose I don't belong to any political party, I don't belong to any non-journalistic organization, I don't support any candidate, I don't give money to interest groups and I don't vote.
“I strive not to take strong positions in public affairs, even in private, to the frustration of friends and family. For me, it is easier to stay out of the way if I never decide, even in the privacy of the kitchen or the voting booth, that one candidate is better than another, that one side is right and the other is wrong. "
Elizabeth Dias, a national correspondent who covers religion and politics, says:
"I am not going, although that is the hobby of the day in Washington at the moment. When my friends point out that Americans have the right to freedom of assembly, I agree. I only think of another First Amendment right, freedom press, and that's my focus.
“Impartiality, for me, is not about hiding something that I really think, or trying to prevent my real views from being exposed. It's about trust. I think a lot about my readers. I want you to trust me. "
Read more of the responses of our journalists.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Miguel
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Lara Takenaga wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the results of Super Tuesday.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle and a clue: two-dimensional (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Clinton Cargill joined our national desk as an assistant editor to help build momentum towards a more visually and digitally native report.