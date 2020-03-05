Customers protest against the Detroit grocery store accused of selling spoiled food – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Picket signs and calls for better customer service and fresh food was the scene outside King Cole Foods on Wednesday in Detroit.

Last month, CW50 revealed this story following the investigation of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

"If the Michigan Department of Agriculture inspected them, I don't understand why they are still allowed to sell food within the community," said protester Barrys Ross.

The agency was hit with a complaint accusing owners of eating meat and stale products.

The inspectors found discolored potatoes, rotten oranges, ground turkey in disrepair and food with conflicting sales dates.

“We enrich you. Respect. Without respect. Penniless. Point, "said community organizer Malik Shabazz.

