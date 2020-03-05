DaBaby & # 39; s Baby Mama and DaniLeigh Beefing amid the rumor of connection

Instagram

MeMe and the singer of & # 39; Cravin & # 39; They have been exchanging insults on social media, as it has been reported that there is something romantic between Dani and the rapper from & # 39; Suge & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Dababythe baby mom MeMe has been fighting with DaniLeigh. The two women have been shooting in social networks amid the rumor that there is something romantic between Dani and DaBaby.

MeMe turned to Twitter to accuse the Dominican singer / dancer of blocking her. "The sister blocked me, but the news keeps coming to me … so I hope the energy is the same in real life," he published. She kept calling Dani "obsessed."

%MINIFYHTML7f2d627b0c3b2ef5352138243ed0aa7b11% %MINIFYHTML7f2d627b0c3b2ef5352138243ed0aa7b12%

When a follower asked me why I was angry, Dani intervened and replied: "Because he got bored." When someone told MeMe to "drive" Dani because "this girl had been offline for a long time," the latter replied to that user, "Get out of here … there is no one worried about you all. Dead. a**."

<br />

They continued to share cryptic messages on the microblogging site. He wrote to me: "When a man becomes obsessed with you … then his team of ducklings." She followed him with: "Sometimes you just have to check an mf to help them understand who plays w".

Meanwhile, DaniLeigh apparently told MeMe that "GO TO GET A JOB". She added, "U, so on me … Hop offfffff." When a person told Dani to leave MeMe alone, she seemed to confirm her answer and replied: "All your tweets about me. Shut up."

<br />

Dani then shaded MeMe as a post: "When his biography says it only spreads positivity and his entire timeline is hate." In his biography, MeMe said he talks about "Spreading love and positive energy. I HAVE REALLY BEEN DAT."

By refusing to step back, MeMe responded as tweeting: "One thing we don't do is cut a crash doll, you're a doll … we'll treat you as such." He added in the following publications: "And tell you what you want to hear … or you will end your suicide and we don't want to deal with it."

MeMe also took Instagram to express her feelings about Dani. "Don't become the victim now … stand obsessed with me like a weirdo," he wrote in his Stories. "I keep receipts for times like this when people try to get out of their pocket."

<br />

Amid the enmity of the two ladies, Dani follows DaBaby again on Instagram, fueling speculation about their romantic relationship. He also left several emojis in the rapper's post promoting his music video "DO DAT".

<br />

DaBaby, however, has said nothing about the tension between his ex and his supposed new flame.