DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia slapped with demand for & # 39; Death & # 39; from Trippie Redd

Instagram

Defendant for copyright infringement, the head of On The Strength Records, Reginald Boyland, states that Paul tested his famous 1997 song & # 39; Hit a Muthaf ** ka & # 39 ;, to which the rights.

Up News Info –

Three 6 mafia star DJ Paul has been sued by the head of On The Strength Records, Reginald Boyland, for Trippie ReddThe song of "Death."

According to TMZ, the lawsuit, Paul's second in two days, alleges that "Death" tested the famous DJ song from 1997 "Hit a Muthaf ** ka", to which Paul no longer owns the rights.

%MINIFYHTML18a5c360bb88b2de72fca324d3747cd811% %MINIFYHTML18a5c360bb88b2de72fca324d3747cd812%

In the lawsuit, Boyland says he obtained the rights to the song in an agreement with Paul in 2015, after he sued the musician claiming that "Hit a Muthaf ** ka" tested his song, "Pimps In The House."

Boyland is now calling Trippie Redd for never getting his permission to try the song in "Death," and said he had already informed Paul, Paul Duane Beauregard and Trippie that they owe him compensation.

He is suing for copyright infringement and wants a portion of the earnings from the Trippie song.

Three 6 Mafia has also been sued by a group of artists based in Memphis, who accused MCs DJ Paul and J juicy of committing "more than 150 independent acts of copyright infringement of more than 100 individual sound recordings."