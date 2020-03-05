Elizabeth Warren suspends presidential campaign – Up News Info Boston

BOSTON (Up News Info) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will end her presidential campaign, according to Up News Info News.

The decision comes just after Warren's third place in his home state on Super Tuesday, when the senator also fought for viability in other states. She did not finish in the top two in any state during her time in the campaign.

The Massachusetts Democrat becomes the last to leave the presidential race after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign Sunday night. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar did the same on Monday, as did former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Bloomberg backed Joe Biden after leaving the race.

Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard are now the only candidates left in the Democratic camp.

After the disappointing end of Warren's super Tuesday, President Donald Trump made fun of the Massachusetts senator on Twitter, saying she was the "loser of the night."