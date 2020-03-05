Everything Kylie Jenner has achieved since she became a billionaire

Kylie Jenner Just keep making those money movements.

It's only been a year since Kardashian-Jenner's younger sister and founder of Kylie Cosmetics was announced by Forbes as the youngest billionaire in the world who made herself, having lifted her company from her humble beginnings of lip kit to a full-blown empire thanks, in part, to a distribution agreement with the major retailer of Ulta beauty, increasing revenue for the company already hugely profitable It is estimated that nine percent.

%MINIFYHTML64dc491de240099ff953d17301dd5ced11% %MINIFYHTML64dc491de240099ff953d17301dd5ced12%

"I appeared in some stores, I did my usual social networks, I did what I usually do, and it just worked," the tycoon told the publication at the time. "I didn't expect anything. I didn't foresee the future. But (recognition) feels really good. That's a good pat on the back."

While it would have been completely understandable to take that slap on the back as a sign to sit back, relax and enjoy the glory, demons, it is what we, the lesser mortals, would have done, Kylie has spent the last year just taking himself same. at even greater heights. Here is everything he has achieved since he was crowned the youngest billionaire in the world.