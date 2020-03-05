Fantasy Baseball Points League Strategy Tips, Advice

Point leagues are not the most popular format in fantasy baseball, but some, like yours, prefer the point format. Objectively speaking, it is probably not the ideal way to determine the best fantasy baseball team in general, but in the point leagues, you will find the best fantasy baseball owners. Of course, if you're new to the league of points, you probably need some strategy tips and advice on how to master in 2020, and that's what we're here to give you.

I prefer point leagues because, in my experience, owners are less likely to pay mid-season. That does not mean that the owners never check in the points leagues, but if someone has a great advantage in the Broken points in the All-Star break, it can be daunting. In a league of points, it is a head-to-head format, and similar to fantasy football, you are trying to increase your opponent's score. Even more important, things can change quickly.

Point leagues require a lot of attention, but, as I mentioned earlier, it is not necessary to recruit the best team. If you are smart enough, you can consistently get victories week by week and prove that you are the best coach in your league. Here are some things to keep in mind to do just that.

League of fantasy baseball points Strategy, tips

Know the score

I hate to sound like a broken record because it's very easy to dedicate a section to this in each draft article of the guide, but if you're new to a league of points, you'll definitely want to familiarize yourself with the score and rules of your league. Here is a basic breakdown of most point leagues:

Hit Pitching Individual – 1 point IP – 2.25-3 points (0.75-1 points / out) Double – 2 points ER – -2 points Triple – 3 points Crossed out – 1 point HR – 4 points Walk – -1 point Run – 1 point Victoria – 3-7 points RBI – 1 point Quality Start – 3 points SB – 2 points Hold / Save – 2/5 points Walk – 1 point Loss: -5 points Crossed out – -1 point Blown Save – -3 points

To summarize the above table, a solo homer equals six points if the RBI, the run scored and the total bases are taken into account. Then, a Grand Slam will equal nine points. Now, in a lot of simulated drafts I've done, I see guys with a high SB going on much earlier. That does not necessarily make sense. Theft is usually a standard metric in the 5×5 or 7×7 category leagues. In point leagues, if a steal is only worth two points, you don't need to prioritize SBs so much. Of course, if you are grabbing, for example, Mike Trout, Ronald Acuña Jr. or Christian Yelich, then stealing is an additional advantage for power, racing and driven racing. Whit Merrifield stole 45 bases in 2018, but that number dropped to 20 at & # 39; 19. Fortunately, if you recruited him in a league of points, the increase in homers, races and driven races annulled the points lost by steals. The juice ball is a wonderful thing.

The pitch can be an advantage if you know the score. Released tickets can be a good advantage. In most standard point leagues, an out is worth 0.75 points. So, a full entry is worth 2.25 points. If the outs are worth a full point (an increase of 33.3 percent), then the release is even more valuable. Again, pay attention to the values ​​of wins, losses, saves and withholdings.

In general, most leagues of starting points do not incorporate withholdings, and the saves are only five points. And if your closer is only working one inning, that's only 7.75 points with the advantage of 10.75 points if you hit to the side. The closers could lose points depending on the rides or strokes allowed, and even more if a runner scores. Unless you get one of the true bolt closers, this is a position where you can kick. If two relay pitchers are required to start, I recommend finding a pair of SP / RP eligible pitchers to be placed in those places for their value as initial pitchers.

Gains and losses also play an important role. The winnings generally vary from three to seven points, but I have played in leagues where they are as valuable as 10 points. A loss usually costs five points. Most smart point leagues will devalue the victories, since that is a statistic that reflects the team more than the pitcher. Look at Jacob deGrom. In his last two seasons, he is 21-17, but he won the Cy Young of the National League every year due to statistics that are not related to the team, such as strikeouts, ERA, WHIP, etc. Some leagues of points can reward quality with an additional start. bonus for victories. deGrom has 95 starts in the last three seasons, throwing more than 200 entries in each. It also has 72 quality openings in that period. While victories may not be as abundant because they play for the Mets, quality starts can still return some value in the point leagues.

Walks against punches

In today's MLB, it is difficult to find a player with a higher walk rate than his strikeout rate, but they exist. Alex Bregman is a valuable point league product because he is a patient and disciplined hitter. In addition to the 41 homers, 112 RBIs and 122 runs scored last year, he was also third in baseball with a walk rate of 17.2 percent. This is where we separate Billy Beanes from the rest of the group in points leagues. What made Bregman even more special was his 12 percent strikeout rate. Similarly, this is what made Joey Votto as valuable as a point league threat when he was a little younger. For years, he always posted walking rates better or equal to his strikeout rate. Unfortunately, 2019 was not kind to him, as he entered 12.5 percent of his appearances on the plate and struck out 20.2 percent of the time.

We are witnessing an offensive revitalization throughout the league. The juice ball has high power and home runs to increase the score. The top 10 leaders last season in the walking rate had at least 28 home runs, with seven of them hitting at least 34. So, with more players in the league fighting for the fences, these players also tend to strike out more. But don't forget that walks can also lead to other points. A punch can cost your batter a point, but a walk equals one point and can be more if you score or hit a base. If you have trouble deciding between two hitters during your league draft or if you are caught in two exemption cable options, take a look at which one has the best walking rate. It is a fairly decent metric to consider if they are in a good alignment.

At the opposite site of the ball, you'll want to consider pitchers with a high K / 9 (strikeouts for every nine innings), or simply a high proportion of strikeouts on foot (K: BB). The strikeouts give their pitchers a point, while some leagues can punish their pitcher if they allow a walk or a hit. Therefore, the above metrics, as well as WHIP, are useful tools when identifying pitchers that you want to write or claim exemptions.

If you can get a couple of initial pitchers that average one punch per entry, you are in good shape. You will only get tired of a player like Robbie Ray. Last year, Ray ranked third in K / 9 with a 12.1 mark. However, he also had a BB / 9 of 4.3, which was the second worst among qualified holders. He still averaged more strikeouts than walks, but along with the high homers allowed, you had a very inconsistent pitcher in the point leagues. The same can be said of Dakota Hudson. Of course, his 16 victories last season helped increase his league profile. However, he posted a 7.0 K / 9 and a 4.4 BB / 9. You'll want to lock up reliable pitchers with backwards punches. And when you run out of launch options averaging one punch per ticket, try to find those ticket eaters. Remember, tickets equal points too.

Initial Launcher Streaming

In a league of categories, it is less popular to broadcast pitchers because you are potentially sacrificing proportion categories if a streamer has even a mediocre start. However, in a league of points, a player who goes out and throws six innings, giving up three races won, with six hits, four strikeouts and three bases per ball is still giving him some points.

Generally, you must have four to five initial pitchers on your team that you want to start each week, and that does not include any SP / RP eligible pitcher. It is a league of points, you want to accumulate as many points as possible, and you can do it by transmitting pitchers every week. During your draft, it is acceptable to think "quality over quantity,quot;, but when you are seeing your confrontation for next week, you may want to change that philosophy and try to get as many openings as possible. There are two types of streamers to look for in exemptions, and luckily Fantasy Alarm offers weekly recommendations for both.

Two-start SPs are the most popular type of transmitter. Fantasy Alarm provides an excellent weekly breakdown of each pitcher who touches the rubber twice that week. Obviously, elite pitchers will not be available to you, but a two-start transmission option puts you in a position to accumulate more points just by transmitting a ticket diner. Even if a pitcher gives you only 10-20 points in those two starts, that's better than nothing.

The other type of transmission option is just a single-start pitcher based on clashes. If you play in a league that has a limit on the amount of transactions you can do each week, you must identify the pitchers with the best matches.

If you play in a league that allows you to perform unlimited transactions, try to identify a stream or two stream every day. This will frustrate your league until the end, but it is a tried and true method that can work and push you ahead of your opponent every week. Some guys will burn you and cost you some points, but that's part of the game. Even your pitchers will occasionally be mistreated.

When looking at a streamer, consider your recent workload. Are you able to get a quality start? Do you give up a lot of hard contact? Does it allow many walks? Who do you play and is a baseball stadium friendly to pitchers? You must be more aggressive in the point leagues and identify the best pitchers to transmit. Watch for Saturday mornings for the article Fantasy Alarm Starting Pitching Streamers.

If you have any questions regarding your draft, or questions during the season about exemption movements or exchanges in point league formats, contact me on Twitter (@RealDANlanta) and I will gladly help you.