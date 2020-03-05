Filipino police chief survives helicopter accident

MANILA – A helicopter carrying the head of the Philippine national police crashed in front of Manila on Thursday morning, injuring him, three other generals and four others on board.

The helicopter carrying the chief, General Archie Gamboa, had just taken off from a police complex when his propeller got hooked on a high-voltage electric cable, causing the crash, said Lt. Col. Chit Gaorin, a spokesman for the regional police.

%MINIFYHTML02fff473b4cfa41ca193b522bc4bd9a111% %MINIFYHTML02fff473b4cfa41ca193b522bc4bd9a112%

"According to witnesses, the helicopter was already on the ground when it hit the cables," Colonel Gaorin said, adding that there were eight people on board, including spokesman for the national police force, Brig. General Bernard Banac. Two other generals were unconscious after the accident, but the other six people on board were said to be out of danger.

Image General Archie Gamboa Credit… Public Information Office of the Philippine National Police, through the Associated Press

The head of the road patrol group of the Philippine National Police, Wilson Doromal, said the accident occurred in the province of Laguna, just south of Manila, shortly after the group visited a police camp there.