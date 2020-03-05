Flames vs. Blue Jackets: two great conclusions of the Calgary overtime victory at home

The Calgary Flames are locked in a tight playoff race, which made Wednesday night's 3-2 victory in overtime over the visitors of the Columbus Blue Jackets much more important.

Upon entering the competition, the team of interim coach Geoff Ward was sitting five points from second place Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division and, precariously, one point ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, who sat in the first place of wild cards of the Western Conference; however, they are in control after obtaining seven of the 10 possible points on their recent five-game road trip and playing 11 of their last 15 home games.

They eventually left with the victory, but it was not easy. Here are two great conclusions of the 35th victory of the Flames season

NHL Power Rating: Where do the flames and blue jackets fit in the playoff prediction edition?

Llamas are not a first period team

Before the game, Calgary was tied for 21st in the NHL with five teams for the worst goal differential in the first period (minus-7). They were ranked in 12th place for the least amount of goals scored (55) and 12 for the most goals allowed (62).

It was no surprise, then, that the flames lost 2-0 after the first 20 minutes, with the second goal coming out of a rotation in the neutral zone. With both goals, the Flames are now tied for second in the NHL for most goals allowed in the first period at home.

"I didn't think we were particularly sharp, as sharp as we needed to be at the beginning," was how Ward framed it.

Fortunately for him, his group accelerated in the second and third period to obtain the victory of the OT. Getting to better starts will be key for this team; However, it should be noted that the Blues allowed the most goals against them in the first period (24) during the playoffs last year, although they only scored 23, and well, they still won the Stanley Cup.

Cam Talbot should be the headline

Despite allowing the first two goals, Talbot was solid on the net again. He stopped 20 of 22 Columbus shots.

That has been the norm in recent times for the veteran, who since the last edition of the Battle of Alberta on February 1, where he fought against Edmonton's famous counterpart Mike Smith, ranks second in the least amount of goals allowed (17) and in the top 20 in Save percentage among netminders who have played a minimum of seven games.

Flames goalkeeper statistics after February 1

PLAYER GP GS RECORD Georgia Sv% Cam Talbot 7 7 6 6 4-3-0 17 .917 David Rittich 9 9 9 9 4-3-1 27 .898

Talbot has also published better numbers compared to All-Star archer David Rittich since the calendar turned to 2020, including two whitewashed ones.

Goalkeeper statistics since January 1

PLAYER GP GS RECORD Georgia Sv% Cam Talbot 13 eleven 8-3-1 31 .921 David Rittich fifteen fifteen 7-6-1 47 .896

The Flames have played 11 home games since January 1, with Talbot getting the most starts. Although none of the archers have been impressive in front of Saddledome's faithful this calendar year, or the entire season, to be honest, with 10 of the team's last 14 games at home, it would be smart to ride Talbot's hot hand with a post. in the playoffs the line.

Goalkeeper statistics from January 1 at home