Former Google and Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski must pay Google $ 179 million

Anthony Levandowski, the former Google engineer who helped pioneer autonomous cars before joining Uber, was ordered to pay $ 179 million to Google on Wednesday for a contractual dispute. The ruling confirms the award that Google previously won in arbitration over an agreement that Levandowski would not steal from employees.

Levandowski also filed for bankruptcy protection claiming he had less than $ 100 million in personal assets. Google once paid Levandowski a $ 120 million bonus.

However, Levandowski may still not have to pay. How The New York Times He notes that Levandowski's employment agreement with Uber compensated him. "While Uber and Levandowski are parties to an indemnity agreement, if Uber is ultimately responsible for such compensation it is subject to a dispute between the company and Levandowski," said a presentation of Uber securities this week, leaving the question open. Who should pay Google.

Levandowski has been involved in several legal actions since he was accused of stealing 14,000 Google documents that contain proprietary information about the company's autonomous driving program. A case filed by federal prosecutors in August, accusing Levandowski of 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of Google's trade secrets, is still open. Uber, Levandowski and Waymo, the autonomous car company that emerged from Google, settled a previous dispute with Uber delivering around $ 245 million in shares to Waymo.