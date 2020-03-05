Frankie Muniz spills memorable wedding moments decorations involved in llamas

WENN / Brian To

The former star of & # 39; Malcolm in the Middle & # 39; He finally married his girlfriend Paige Price, almost two years after a devastating flood destroyed his home.

Up News Info –

Actor Frankie MunizThe discreet wedding began with a disaster when the floral decorations caught fire.

The 34 year old married Paige Price last month (February), almost two years after a devastating flood destroyed his home, and Muniz reveals that the celebration began with guests screaming in fear.

"Paige had decided that she wanted dried flowers for decoration, and we also had candles on the catwalk," he told People magazine. "They looked amazing. But just when the officiant started, some of the flowers were thrown into a candle and literally 10 foot flames. They all screamed!"

Fortunately, the fire quickly stopped and attendees were able to enjoy the festivities.

And he adds: "It was definitely a memorable moment!"

The two escaped while renovating their home in Phoenix, Arizona, after the flood, caused by the cat of the former "Malcolm in the Middle" star, who managed to unlock a key while the couple was outside at his uncle's funeral .