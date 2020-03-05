Israel demolishes two Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

Israeli forces have demolished the homes of two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Walid Hanatsheh and Yazan Mughamis are currently in custody and face trial on charges of carrying out an attack in the West Bank last year that killed an Israeli citizen and injured another.

Witnesses told local media that Israeli armed vehicles stormed the city of Birzeit on Thursday, cordoned off the area surrounding Mughamis's house before tearing it down.

Israeli forces used pneumatic hammers to demolish the walls of Hanatsheh's apartment in Ramallah.

During the demolition, dozens of Palestinians faced Israeli armed soldiers. According to local media reports, the Palestinians burned tires and threw stones in an attempt to stop the demolition.

Israeli forces responded by firing tear gas and stunning grenades.

Local media also reported that families were notified of the demolition order in October.

Human rights organizations call housing demolition policy "collective punishment." According to the Israeli rights group B & # 39; tselem, "over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless."

Israel says it uses the demolition of family homes as a "means of deterrence,quot; to stop attacks by Palestinians, who say they resist Israeli occupation and the invasion of Palestinian land.

Although Israel generally carries out house demolition orders in occupied areas East of Jerusalem, also uses the policy to destroy homes in the West Bank located near the separation wall that cuts parts of it.

Israel busy East of Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza – besieged since 2007 – during the six days Arab-Israeli War in 1967

Shortly after capturing East of JerusalemIsrael expanded the city's municipal boundaries to encompass large tracts of land where it later built Jewish settlements.

At the same time, it drastically limited the expansion of Palestinian neighborhoods, forcing many in the increasingly populated areas to build illegally.

Palestinian leaders want the territories to be part of their future state, with East of Jerusalem as its capital, while Israel considers the entire city of Jerusalem to be its capital.

The increase in demolition occurs amid a sharp increase in the activity of Jewish settlements in East of Jerusalem and the West Bank since the president of the United States, Donald Trump, took office, whose Recognition of Jerusalem since the capital of Israel in 2017 caused a massive uproar.

Last year, the Trump administration said yes I no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied territories are illegal, although they are considered as such under international law.

According to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in 2019 there was a 45 percent increase in the demolitions and confiscations of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank compared to the previous year.

The figures, published in January 2020, showed that a total of 393 Palestinian structures were destroyed or confiscated in Area C, which is under total control of Israel, compared to 271 structures in 2018.

The number of Palestinians displaced from their homes also increased to 507 in 2019, compared to 218 the previous year.