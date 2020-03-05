It is now possible to jailbreak an iPhone using an Android phone – BGR

It's 2020, but some iPhone and iPad users still want to unlock their devices. The good news for them is that, despite how sophisticated and secure iOS has become, it can still be released. Even iOS 13 can be decrypted if you are looking to install applications on your device that have not been allowed in the App Store.

The way you would normally jailbreak your iOS devices was relatively simple. You would need a special program installed on your Mac or Windows computer that will release the device connected to that computer using a Lightning cable. But since it is 2020, you can now do all that using an Android phone instead of a PC.

Scratch what I said before about the jailbreak. Really performing the task with an Android device is a sufficient reason to jailbreak an iPhone just to see if it works. Of course, however, we are not suggesting to anyone to unlock a device using the tools that exist. Bad things can happen when you jailbreak or root a device, and you should only move forward with the process if you feel comfortable doing them first. In that case, you probably already know the risks involved, and there are quite a few.

Speaking of rooting, you should root your Android phone prior to You use it to unlock the iPhone, which means you have two similar procedures. On the other hand, if you are the type of person who releases your devices, you probably already have root access to your Android phone. On top of that, you may need a USB-C to micro-USB adapter to connect your iOS device to the Android phone if a standard Lightning-to-USB-C device cannot do the job.

How Mac cult he explains, the jailbreak that works on Android is called Checkra1n, which is still in beta. It only works like a jailbreak tied, which can be a problem. You must unlock your phone every time you restart it, although it may be useful to do so with an Android phone. Still, not being able to start or even restart your iOS device unless it is connected to an Android phone is not exactly ideal.

The reason why Checkra1n works on Android for certain iOS devices running iOS 13 is that the tool has support for macOS and Linux: a Windows application is supposed to arrive soon. You can read all about the whole process in Reddit, where you will also find a tutorial to use this new jailbreak.

