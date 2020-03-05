Jaden Smith shows a torn physique after parents reveal concern about their eating habits

WENN / Avalon

The mother of the star of & # 39; Karate Kid & # 39; She proudly shares a video that shows her shirtless son after revealing that she and her husband Will Smith organized an intervention because they are worried about their health.

Up News Info –

Jaden SmithFamily and fans no longer have reason to worry about their health. The famous couple's son Will Smith Y Jada Pinkett Smith It looks healthy and fit in a new video posted on Instagram Stories.

Shared through his mother's account, the clip shows the 21-year-old actor / singer shirtless, revealing his torn muscular arms and abs. "This is what happens when your son comes home …" Jada said jokingly in the video, before his son interrupted, "Come on mom. You know what it is."

%MINIFYHTML0ffdf821f5a0c950955889b8dc119cc111% %MINIFYHTML0ffdf821f5a0c950955889b8dc119cc112%

<br />

Jada seemed to be proud of her son's body after opening her Facebook talk show "Red Table Talk" about Jaden's worrisome eating habits that led her and her husband to organize an intervention. While discussing health and food in the September episode, "Matrix 4"Star talked about that event.

"Will and I had a little intervention with Jaden because he is now vegan, but we realized that he was not getting enough protein," he explained. "So it was being consumed. It seemed depleted, it was depleted, it wasn't getting enough nutrients."

Will intervened, saying that his actor son once had "dark circles under his eyes" and "even a little gray" on his skin. The "Aladdin"The star pointed out," We got really nervous, but you definitely look better now. "

Jaden then clarified: "I also want to say that I am a vegetarian, that I have tried to be vegan. I am a vegetarian, you know, I have tried to eat vegan foods. I will become vegan for a week." more or less, but for the past year I have been a vegetarian. "

"The karate boy"The actor continued:" I was eating like two meals a day … maybe one. Maybe just that great food and I'm like, & # 39; Oh, you know, I didn't make it & # 39 ;. "However, his habits soon manifested in a disease that once sent him to a hospital in Australia and left his whole family in fear.

Her younger sister Willow Smith He recalled: "That scared me. I was about to get on the plane to Australia." Trey Smith, Jaden's half-brother and Will's son from their previous marriage, said they all felt the same.