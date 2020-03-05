Jofra Archer signs a Sussex contract extension for two years | Cricket News





Jofra Archer has extended his contract with Sussex County

England bowler Jofra Archer has signed a two-year contract extension with Sussex.

The new 24-year player agreement will keep him in Ground County until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Speaking to the Sussex website, Archer said: "Sussex gave me the opportunity right at the beginning of my career, so I am very happy to commit to the club in the long term."

"I really enjoy playing with everyone here in Sussex and it was really nice to come back last year to play some games with the boys."

"It's the same club where I left it and it's good to know that nothing has changed. Sometimes people sit in my locker room space now, but it's fine!

"It definitely feels special to put on the Sussex shirt."

