Justin Bieber gets excited about Kanye West ‘Awesome’ and Artist The Most Innovative Artist ’after Gigi Hadid hits him!

After Gigi Hadid indirectly criticized Kanye West for his controversial support for Donald Trump, it's Justin Bieber's turn to share his opinion about the rapper and, as a result, he couldn't be more different from the supermodel!

During a behind-the-scenes video of Calvin Klein's "Deal With It,quot; campaign, Justin got excited about Ye, saying he is "amazing,quot; and the "most innovative artist,quot; still performing today.

So is! It turns out that Justin is a big fan of Kanye and did not hesitate to praise him.

‘The most innovative artist presented today, or is simply creative, I think it is probably Kanye. I think he has a good eye for artistic expression, artistic vision. And I think in general it's amazing, "he says in the clip.

This happens only a week after he also appeared on the rapper's famous Sunday service.

At the event, Justin took the stage, performing the gospel. He would never have done it for Marvin Sapp.

He also posted a video of his performance on social networks shortly after and captioned it with some lyrics of the song: & # 39; I would never have it without you … I would have lost everything, but now I see how you were there for me. & # 39;

As mentioned earlier, previously, Gigi Hadid made his opinion about the rapper also known by liking a tweet that dragged him and encouraged the fashion industry to avoid working with the rapper in any of his fashion collections.

He said: ‘In case you forgot, Kanye West advocates the administration of Donald Trump. And that genocidal sociopath agenda that hates homosexuals, poor people, immigrants, women, trans people, animals, nature, abortion and the prohibition of abortion is the gift of each of your gift bags for "Sunday service,quot;.

When he liked the tweet, the supermodel made his opinion about the rapper and fashion creator well known and very clear.



