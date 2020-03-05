Katy Perry announces pregnancy in the music video & # 39; & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39; & # 39;

Cue the Michael Scott meme: "My God! It's fine, it's happening. Everyone keep calm."

Wednesday night Katy Perry He released his highly anticipated new music video for "Never Worn White." As you can imagine, their KatyCats (which is the nickname of their loyal fan base) are going crazy.

Along with the romantic and dreamy atmosphere of the video, Katy had some exciting news to share. She is pregnant with her first child!

From using a literal bouquet of flowers as a full evening dress and an angelic white dress that was fit for a bride (wink, wink), the 35-year-old singer did the damn thing.

Of course, there was a moment in the music video that really raised his eyebrows and made people talk: it was a photo of the singer of "Roar,quot; cradling her baby.

The 35-year-old spoke completely about her pregnancy with fans on Instagram Live after the music video fell. "There are many things that will happen this summer," Katy shared. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."