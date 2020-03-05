Katy Perry is pregnant! Look back at her and Orlando Bloom's love story

Katy PerryY Orlando Bloomthey embark on a new chapter in their love story: fatherhood.
As revealed in his new music video for "Never Worn White," the pop star expects his first baby with his fiance. Your little one will join his older brother Flynn Christopher Bloom, Who Pirates of Caribbean actor shares with ex wife Miranda Kerr.
"There are many things that will happen this summer," said the singer during an Instagram question and answer session after the video premiere. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively, to something you have been waiting for."
"We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," Katy continued. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's the way it is, I guess that's how I talk to you. That's how we talk together."
The exciting news comes more than a year after Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. It is not clear if the duo full of stars will wait to get married until they receive their bundle of joy, but whatever happens, It will be an occasion party full of fun and excitement.
As things stand, Katy and Orlando seem to be a pretty funny couple, since they are often seen going on vacation fun and doing exciting activities. Add a baby and it is guaranteed that these two will have a true fairytale life together.
Keep scrolling to relive the love story of Katy and Orlando!
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The photo that started it all …
In early 2016, Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom He raised his eyebrows when the two looked flirtatious at a party after the Golden Globes. Now, we know this is the night that it all started.
PHOTOS: Katy Perry's best looks
Splash News
Tropical couple
It was official time to issue a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.
AKM-GSI
Love in New York
After being seen together in Hawaii, the two went out in the midst of romantic speculation for a pleasant dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.
Splash News
Sunset Smooch
Their smoking romance was no longer hidden once the adorable couple was seen sharing a kiss in Malibu.
Matteo Prandoni / BFA / REX / Shutterstock
Haute couple
At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's couture look was only eclipsed by her hot boyfriend.
Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles
For a good claus
After leaving for almost a year, the two visited sick children at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles disguised as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos of the event also marked one of Bloom's first appearances on Perry's social networks.
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Together again
After a break in mid-2017, the couple got back together and were surprised at the amfAR gala in Los Angeles.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Birthday girl
In October 2018, the duo celebrated all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.
She said yes
The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a picture of their ring.
She simply captioned the touching moment "Total flowering."
BACKGRID
The power couples unite
Perry and Bloom walked arm in arm to the exclusive Oscar party organized by Jay Z Y Beyoncé in February 2019.
Roger / BACKGRID
Coachella Cuties
The beautiful couple was seen at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing all night with artists like Baby prawn.
The cutest +1
Bloom shared this snapshot on his Instagram after the two attended Karlie kloss Y Joshua KushnerThe nuptials, writing, "A wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congratulations on a beautiful union."
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Co-star
In August 2019, Perry showed support for her boyfriend in the Carnival Row premiere.
Get into some FaceTime
"Together, our initials are fine and that's what ♥ ️ is going to be," Perry captioned his sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming with her dogs, Nugget Y Powerful.
2020 vision
In a very relatable video posted on her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve long before the ball fell writing: "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right # 2020 ".
Puppies love
Orlando and Katy hug their puppies while enjoying a day in the snow.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML65dd9a57d78107cb60995eb26b80030513%