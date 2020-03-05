Kevin Federline responsibly manages the disaster after Britney Spears' son criticizes Grandpa in IG

WENN / Instagram / DJDM

A source also says that Kevin's 13-year-old son and the icon he sang "was experiencing on social media and will learn" from the disaster he created after the controversial live broadcast.

Britney Spears& # 39; Teen son Jayden Federline made headlines on Tuesday, March 3 after he entered Instagram Live to be honest about the singer's life and exploit his grandfather Jamie Spears in the process. Following the viral video, his father Kevin Federline According to reports, he is working to handle the disorder.

According to Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, on Wednesday, March 4, the former Britney "was not happy to see that and is addressing it as he would expect a responsible parent to address it." That's the opposite of what Jayden said during the controversial Live on Tuesday, March 3, in which he said Kevin wouldn't mind if he made the broadcast because he's a good father.

Returning to the statement, it was said that Kevin understood that it was "the result of a 13-year-old boy acting as a 13-year-old boy. Kevin is handling him as a responsible father."

A source later shared: "This is Jayden being a child and doing what teenagers do. He was experimenting on social media and will learn from it. He doesn't understand the consequences, but I hope he does now. When his family is in Opinion public is a completely different ball game with what you can and cannot share. "

In the live broadcast of the headlines, Jayden called his grandfather "a d ** k" before hinting that Britney could retire. "Yes, he's a very good fucking, very fucking gay. He can go to die," Jayden replied to someone who asked him about Britney's father.

Meanwhile, Jayden sang praises to Britney's mother, Lynne. "My grandmother is literally, literally, literally, the best grandmother in the universe," he said. He also likes Britney's current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and says, "I like Sam. He's good, he's nice … He's a very good guy."

According to Jayden, Britney told him that he could leave the music, to which Jayden replied: "What? Are you crazy? Do you know how much bank you earn with that?" Concluding his Live, Jayden promised to share more if he gets 5,000 followers.