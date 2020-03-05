Kristaps Porzingis keeps showing why he is the perfect partner for Luka Doncic

Don't look now, but Kristaps Porzingis has his arrogance back.

Experts were not sure what to expect from Latvian 7-3 unicorn this season after it was lost throughout the 2018-19 season due to a break in ACL. Porzingis averaged 22.7 points per game during the 2017-18 season with the Knicks before suffering the injury. The Mavs took a risk by changing for him, but after nights like the 127-123 victory in Wednesday's overtime over the Pelicans in which Porzingis had 34 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, it is clear that the bet has been worth the pain.

Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points per game this season, but Wednesday's outing was his fifth with more than 30 points and more than 10 rebounds since January 31. He had three similar starts in his career before that.

Even with those numbers, it's the second Dallas violin, playing Robin for Luka Doncic's Batman. Doncic also dazzled in the victory over New Orleans with 30 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, his 22nd triple double franchise record. Doncic, playing in his 122nd game for the Mavericks, surpassed the 21st mark of the Jason Kidd Hall of Fame, which was set at 500 games.

Porzingis' skill set perfectly complements Doncic's game. Its long structure makes it a constant threat in pick-and-roll places and its 3-point hit limits the ability of defenders to help in pick-and-pop places.

The gravity that he takes out of the defense frees Luka to do Luka's things, like nailing triple the advantage with 1:09 for playing overtime. And when the keys of the defense in Doncic, he makes the right play and throws it to Porzingis for the easy dump.

With opponents unable to help Porzingis, Doncic has the space to do things like take the team twice Defensive Jrue Holliday to the dance floor with a series of sick crossings (congratulations to Zion Williamson for the strange ability to jump to force to Doncic in a kick).

Doncic and Porzingis are the epitome of a modern basketball society: a soft facilitator paired with a great cunning man, both with the ability to shoot shots from outside. And they could be the most exciting duo in basketball when they both click as they did on Wednesday.