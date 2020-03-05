Kylie Jenner explains her "weird" finger after teasing

Instagram

The explanation comes after the Internet becomes frantic because his latest Instagram photo, which also features Sister Kendall Jenner, sees that one of his toes is & # 39; out of place & # 39 ;.

Kylie Jenner He has had enough of people mocking his toe after fans noticed that something was wrong in a recent post on his Instagram account. In that photo, which also featured the sister Kendall Jenner, one of Kylie's toes seemed shorter than others, which caused everything to comment and joke about it. Kylie explained everything that happened in the Instagram Stories videos.

In one of the videos, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics said: "Everyone wants to come by my toes. By the way, I have nice feet, and I broke this middle finger in high school, and there is nothing you can do with a broken finger, so I just had to heal as I wanted to heal. "

The television star 22 years later showed that while his toe was cured, he did not return to normal. "So when I flex this … This is a strange video ** … So when this [left foot] is all normal and as in place," Kylie continued explaining. "And when I flex this [right foot] up, this little guy is out of place."

The explanation comes after the Internet was sent to a frenzy due to the "out of place" finger. "Sir, please, don't let it bother me so much, to the point that I'm explaining myself to strangers," commented one fan in Kylie's explanatory video, while others urged everyone to "leave this girl and her finger fat in peace. "

Seeing how annoying Kylie was at the comments on her toe, a fan joked: "She is the most insecure billionaire in the world." On the other hand, someone did not believe that this was never a serious matter that should be explained. "But what is that, even so serious for an explanation," the person wrote.

Meanwhile, some people predicted that Kylie would soon fix her toe. "Next … he went to have surgery on his toes," said one. Another fan asked sarcastically: "Don't they have to undergo finger surgery in the plastic surgeon's office? Ask for Kylie."