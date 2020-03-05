LAPD chase a driver suspected of stealing vehicle deliveries from the MTA supervisor in North Hollywood – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect who allegedly stole the vehicle of an MTA supervisor on Wednesday directed Los Angeles Police Department agents on a search through the valley.

According to police, the white Ford Explorer 2015 was stolen in the Norwalk area shortly after 10 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML82ac9389f811867871e08b9ac82a576711% %MINIFYHTML82ac9389f811867871e08b9ac82a576712%

The suspect stopped at a 7-Eleven North Hollywood parking lot shortly after 11 p.m.

Police blocked traffic on Coldwater Canyon Avenue on Vanowen Street, placed a strip of nails under the front tires of the vehicle and fired a bag of beans at the rear window of the vehicle.

Then, the driver rushed to make a brief chase, stopping a short time later with a flat tire and leaving the vehicle, surrendering, without incident, to the police.