Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder suffers ankle fracture | Soccer news

Last update: 03/05/20 10:30 am
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his right ankle with no date for his return.
Torreira suffered the injury in the victory of the FA Cup 2-0 on Monday in Portsmouth, leaving on a stretcher after a challenge by defender James Bolton at 12 minutes of the game at Fratton Park.
Arsenal says the midfielder will receive "more specialized reviews,quot; to determine his recovery schedule.
Left-back Kieran Tierney, who signed with Celtic in the summer, has returned to full training after recovering from a dislocated shoulder he suffered in December, Arsenal confirmed in an update on his injured players.
More to follow …
