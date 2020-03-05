Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder suffers ankle fracture | Soccer news





Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his right ankle with no date for his return.

%MINIFYHTML6b4d576a6ec5e07adcad545331c7bd3811% %MINIFYHTML6b4d576a6ec5e07adcad545331c7bd3812%

Torreira suffered the injury in the victory of the FA Cup 2-0 on Monday in Portsmouth, leaving on a stretcher after a challenge by defender James Bolton at 12 minutes of the game at Fratton Park.

Arsenal says the midfielder will receive "more specialized reviews,quot; to determine his recovery schedule.

Left-back Kieran Tierney, who signed with Celtic in the summer, has returned to full training after recovering from a dislocated shoulder he suffered in December, Arsenal confirmed in an update on his injured players.

More to follow …