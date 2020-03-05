Mack The Man and Shakeem Up & # 39; Arry face | Racing news

Favorites before the publication Mack The Man and Shakem Up & # 39; Arry head the 19 statements for the Imperial Cup of Paddy Power in Sandown.

Mack The Man, by Evan Williams, was shot down in Newbury last time, while Shakem Up & # 39; Arry was well defeated by Shishkin, Supreme's favorite in his most recent outing.

Main Fact, the mount of the 7-pound player Fergus Gillard, represents David Pipe on Saturday while bidding to get his five-time clock in the third grade, which has a bonus of £ 100,000 if the winner is successful in the next week. Cheltenham festival.

The bonus has been won three times, all by the Pipe family. Father Martin won it twice: in 1993 with Olympian, who won the Coral Cup, and Blowing Wind, which followed in County Hurdle in 1998.

Son David took over the license and Mare Gaspara got the boat in 2007, winning the Fred Winter youth disability obstacle, now known as the Boodles.

Christopher Wood and Entoucas are notable absences in Sandown, with Totterdown now leading the weights for Fergal O & # 39; Brien while Paul Nicholls directs Malaya and Tamaroc Du Mathan.

Harry Fry presents two in Jolly & # 39; s Cracked It and Bullionaire, while other main contenders include Dostal Phil for Barry Geraghty and Philip Hobbs.