Malik Beasley scores 24 while wolves trample bulls 115-108 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Malik Beasley scored 24 points and D & # 39; Angelo Russell added 19 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 115-108 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Naz Reid had his second consecutive double double for Minnesota with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Timberwolves to their second consecutive victory. It is the first time they win both consecutive games this season, after Tuesday's 139-134 victory in New Orleans.

%MINIFYHTML5f991272aaf7d2702a5d7f38aa764a9a11% %MINIFYHTML5f991272aaf7d2702a5d7f38aa764a9a12%

"It feels good," Reid said. "We are tired of losing. Plain and simple. We are a team that could win. We go out and put it all together, things like this will happen."

Playing without top scorer Zach LaVine, Chicago welcomed Lauri Markkanen, but failed to follow Monday's victory against Dallas. Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points from the bank.

"I don't care who comes back. I don't care who has been out, who is working on a minute restriction," coach Jim Boylen said. "I didn't think we were strong enough tonight, and I didn't like it."

Chicago built a 13-point lead in the first half before the Minnesota offensive was routed in the second half. The Wolves hit five of their first six triples after halftime to take a 72-64 lead.

"I thought we answered the call in terms of increasing our energy and not having a kind of process of feeling as if we had to start the game," said Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders. “We challenge our boys in the third quarter and give them credit. They were aggressive. They moved basketball. I thought we had excellent shots to start half and forced them to ask for a timeout. "

The Wolves' season has become a continuous experiment after the team changed to Beasley, Russell, Juancho Hernangomez and James Johnson on the deadline, and lost Karl-Anthony Towns to a left wrist injury.

The offensive has been the cornerstone, with Minnesota showing flashes.

The Wolves entered the day averaging 121.6 points per game since the exchanges, the third highest total in the NBA during that period. They are 4-7 on that stretch, with victories against the Los Angeles Clippers and in Miami.

"Every time you pick up victories, you feel better about yourself," Saunders said. "It's the validation in many ways that you're doing the right thing. We don't want to force any victory, but that Miami victory was great for this group."

Minnesota had lost 18 of 19 games before beating the Heat.

HEALTHIER

Markkanen returned after missing 15 games with a stress reaction in the right pelvis. He last played on January 22 against Minnesota. Boylen said Markkanen would be limited to 18-20 minutes. He finished with 13 points in 21 minutes.

"I felt pretty good," Markkanen said. "Of course, his body hasn't been running around in six weeks, it's not normal. It wasn't bad. Especially the first half, I felt really good."

Wendell Carter Jr. played his third game due to injury and had six points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes. Otto Porter, who missed 51 games with a broken left foot, played his second game and was 1 of 8 shots in 18 minutes. Boylen had said that Carter and Porter still had minute restrictions.

WHITE DEVELOPMENT

A positive aspect for Chicago has been the development of White, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. White has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games and is averaging 28 points in its last six.

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine missed his second straight game with a strained left quadriceps. LaVine, who leads Chicago with 25.5 points per game, had played in all games this season before the injury. Luke Kornet missed his sixth consecutive game with a fractured left foot, while Chandler Hutchinson missed his seventh consecutive game with an AC sprain in his right shoulder. The Bulls are one of four teams that have not made a single transaction since the beginning of the regular season.

Timberwolves: Minnesota had played eight consecutive games this season before finally winning both ends this week. The victory marked the first time from January 2 to 5 that the Wolves won two straight games. Reid became Minnesota's 16th rookie in registering multiple double doubles.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Bulls: I returned home against Indiana on Friday.

Timberwolves: host Orlando on Friday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)