Meek Mill has a bleak reaction to the arrest of Nicki Minaj's husband

Meanwhile, instead of bothering with Meek's alleged petty movement, others are concerned that the success creator of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; Marry a boy with that background.

meek mill apparently he is rekindling enmity with his ex girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. The spitter "Letter to Nipsey" seemed to overshadow Kenneth after the latter was arrested for not registering as a sex offender after moving from New York to California in 2019.

The Shade Room suggested that Meek read the news about the latest legal problems involving Nicki's husband. He even liked an Instagram post about the news, which led people to jokingly call him "mean" for his social media activity.

"Near duck Y [50 cents], petty and petty levels are in the fasho conversation, "said one fan. Another fan suggested that Meek" is still in love with her, period, "and someone added:" Obviously it hurts that QUEEN has lost you. "

However, some others did not think it was bleak at all. "But IG is for liking things or else we wouldn't have that option," Meek defended a fan. Another comment pointed out: "Excuse me, but you are free to like anything that happens to Chile."

Meanwhile, others were concerned that Nicki married a boy with such experience. "I really like Nicki. But I would be lying through the skin of my teeth if I say it doesn't bother me that she is with this man, especially because he shares the same problems as his brother. It's very strange," he wrote. A worried fan. Echoing the sentiment, someone added: "I love Nicki but I really disappointed her who decided to give herself to her."

According to previous reports, the problem began when Kenneth was arrested in Beverly Hills in November last year. LAPD officials discovered that he is a sex offender registered in the state of New York, but had not registered in his new home state of California.

It is rumored that the feds are in the case. Kenneth was arrested after surrendering, but has since been released on $ 20,000 bail. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of the federal charge for not registering.

Kenneth Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York, which means he is a "moderate risk of recidivism." He was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995. He served almost 4 years in New York State prison and was required to register as a sex offender when he is released.