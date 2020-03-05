Meek Mill says he didn't like publications about Petty's arrest at the & # 39; zoo & # 39; from Kenneth

Twitter caught fire on Wednesday after news of the arrest of Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, was heard, but Meek Mill jumped on Twitter to deny claims that he had "liked,quot; publications about Zoo's detention by the federals.

"You'll never see me that I like something about someone catching a case, I just wouldn't say anything! End of that," he tweeted.

The United States Attorney's Office in Los Angeles announced that Petty turned himself in to federal authorities and was arrested Wednesday. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Petty was accused by a grand jury for not registering as a sex offender.

Petty pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of $ 100,000. His trial is scheduled for April 28.

The charges come from April 1995, when Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape. He reportedly served four years in prison for his crime. Almost a decade later, Petty served ten months in prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. Zoo was already registered as a sex offender in New York, but was required to register in California after the couple moved to Los Angeles last year.