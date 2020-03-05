Megan Thee Stallion's seal tries to block her album release this Friday!

Bradley Lamb
Megan Thee Stallion fans were excited to hear that the Houston sexy announced Friday's release of her next album, Suga, but it seems that her label has other ideas and is working hard to block the release.

Just one day after a Harris County, the Texas judge granted Megan a temporary restraining order, allowing him to release new music on Friday, March 6, 1501, Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford filed an emergency motion to dissolve that restraining order, according to the law documents obtained by Complex.

