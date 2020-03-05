Megan Thee Stallion's seal tries to block her album release this Friday!

Megan Thee Stallion fans were excited to hear that the Houston sexy announced Friday's release of her next album, Suga, but it seems that her label has other ideas and is working hard to block the release.

Just one day after a Harris County, the Texas judge granted Megan a temporary restraining order, allowing him to release new music on Friday, March 6, 1501, Certified Entertainment founder Carl Crawford filed an emergency motion to dissolve that restraining order, according to the law documents obtained by Complex.

Thee Stallion states that things left after she asked to renegotiate her contract. Crawford blames the management of Jay-Z's Roc Nation for Meg's sudden change in attitude, and during a recent interview with Billboard, he says he hopes she will fulfill her contract.

A source close to the situation told Complex that Meg has not been paying 1501 her money owed for months, but Meg wants a complete account breakdown before she delivers more cash.

"For two years, they have been collecting their money and have not been paid," the source told Complex. "They don't pay you or send you statements."