Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson get matching trident tattoos

Instagram

Five months after making his romance public, the success creator of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; and her singing boyfriend show the coordinated ink they obtained at the beginning of their relationship.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus Y Cody Simpson They have cemented their romance by getting matching tattoos.

The couple made their romance public in October, just two months after Miley announced her separation from her husband. Liam Hemsworth.

%MINIFYHTML6b4d576a6ec5e07adcad545331c7bd3811% %MINIFYHTML6b4d576a6ec5e07adcad545331c7bd3812%

She and Cody were seen going to a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles for one night at the beginning of their relationship, and the artist who worked on the designs of the stars, Nico Bassill, has now revealed the coordinated ink in an Instagram post.

Miley and her man had both small trident symbols added to their arms, a nod to Simpson's poetry alter ego, Prince Neptune, reports page six of the New York Post.

Bassill shared a close-up of the couple's skin art on social media on Tuesday, March 3, and captioned it using a line from a Simpson poem, apparently referring to his new girlfriend.

"& # 39; Some mornings it is as if the sun rises only for her & # 39; Prince Neptune," he said.

"Thanks again @codysimpson and @mileycyrus," Bassill continued, before promoting the next book by Australian singer / writer Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose.

<br />

"Go get your copy of Cody's new book, it will be released on April 7," he added.