Nene Leakes says he believes Wendy Williams' ex-husband blocked her potential talk show

Nene Leakes was the last guest to visit the most dangerous morning program, "The breakfast club. "During his interview, he talked about the ladies of,quot; Real Housewives of Atlanta ", their different businesses, their family and more.

During the interview, Charlamagne Tha God mentioned that Nene Leakes had a talk show in progress some time ago, but the show had been blocked and never happened.

Charlamagne mentioned that the show was supposed to be with Debmar Mercury, who also produces "The Wendy Williams Show," and said Wendy Williams and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter He blocked the show.

Although it seemed he didn't want to talk about the situation, Nene confirmed that he thought they had blocked his program, but specifically said he thought Kevin Hunter had something to do with it.

Now we all know that after meeting for a few years, Nene and Wendy have repaired their relationship, and now they are good friends. However, Nene said they had never talked about the situation. Although Nene said he is not opposed to talking with Wendy about anything, he said the situation is old and they are both gone.

Nene said, "I have moved on, she has moved on. She is no longer with Kev, I thought it was toxic to her. I am sure it was the person who should go and stop him. As if she or Wendy. They already had money in Wendy, the show was already underway. So they made the right decision in my eyes, I would have done the same, if I already knew that this program is successful, I would simply keep the program that is already successful. "

Watch the clip below:

Watch the full interview below and watch her talk about the talk show at the 17:45 mark:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94