Nicki Minaj's husband arrested for not registering as a sex offender!

Bradley Lamb
Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, is in federal custody for not registering as a sex offender.

The United States Attorney's Office of Los Angeles that Petty surrendered to federal authorities and was arrested Wednesday. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Petty was accused by a grand jury for not registering as a sex offender.

Petty pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of $ 100,000. His trial is scheduled for April 28.

