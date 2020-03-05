Nicki Minaj's husband arrested for not registering as a sex offender!

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, is in federal custody for not registering as a sex offender.

The United States Attorney's Office of Los Angeles that Petty surrendered to federal authorities and was arrested Wednesday. According to the documents obtained by E! News, Petty was accused by a grand jury for not registering as a sex offender.

Petty pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of $ 100,000. His trial is scheduled for April 28.

The charges come from April 1995, when Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape. He reportedly served four years in prison for his crime. Almost a decade later, Petty served ten months in prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. Zoo was already registered as a sex offender in New York, but was required to register in California after the couple moved to Los Angeles last year.

When Nicki first met with Petty, his fans warned him to leave, but Nicki defended him, saying he was only 15 years old when the rape occurred and that the victim was 16 years old.

Nicki has not yet responded publicly to her husband's arrest. She has disabled comments on her Instagram.