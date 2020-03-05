Nokia Oyj: Nokia partners with 5G with Marvell Technology – Latest news

Nokia Oyj has partnered with Marvell Technology, the companies said Wednesday, as Nokia seeks to accelerate its slow change so far to 5G.

Nokia has struggled with a slower than expected development of its Reefshark chip system (SoC), which allows a single chip to transport a complete computer system, allowing Nokia to produce equipment more economically.

"The two companies are developing a new generation of custom chip systems (SoC) and infrastructure processors that combine Nokia's differentiated wireless technology with the industry-leading multi-core ARM processor platforms from Marvell," said Nokia.

Shares in Marvell opened 2.5% more, while Nokia was 0.5% higher.

