Pesticides are playing with the brain of baby bees – BGR

In case you haven't heard it yet: bee populations are being devastated worldwide due to the use of pesticides and other agricultural chemicals. This is bad news for a variety of reasons, but at the top of the list is the fact that many bees are vital pollinators that allow plants to reproduce. Dramatic downward changes in the amount of such insects can have a devastating effect on the environment, affecting all those above them, including humans.

Chemicals designed to kill insects are obviously not good for bees in general, but a new study suggests that the effects of pesticides on the decline in bumblebee population go beyond simply killing adult adult bees.

The research, conducted by scientists at Imperial College London, reveals that bee larvae that are exposed to pesticides actually grow differently. More specifically, baby bees that ingest pesticides have altered brain development and impaired functioning. These effects are permanent and lead to generations of bees that are probably much less effective in pollination.

"Bee colonies act like superorganisms, so when any toxin enters the colony, they can cause problems with the development of baby bees inside it," said Dr. Richard Gill, principal investigator, in a statement. “It is worrisome in this case, when young bees feed on food contaminated with pesticides, this causes parts of the brain to grow less, leading to older adult bees possessing smaller and functionally damaged brains; an effect that seemed to be permanent and irreversible. "

This means that the use of pesticides in a population of bees has effects that extend over generations. Although parts of the agricultural industry begin to move away from these harmful chemicals, bee populations continue to struggle and have difficulty recovering.

"These findings reveal how colonies can be affected by pesticides weeks after exposure, as their offspring become adults who may not be able to properly search for food," Gill explains. "Our work highlights the need for guidelines on the use of pesticides to consider this route of exposure."

Image source: Sergei Grits / AP / Shutterstock