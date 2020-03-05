Poland will receive guided anti-tank javelin missiles to counter Russia – Defense Blog

Poland seeks to receive new Javelin anti-tank guided missiles to increase military deterrence and combat Russia's growing strategic control in the region.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Poland has been authorized to purchase the Jabalina missile system.

The Government of Poland has requested to buy 180 javelin missiles and 79 javelin command launch units (CLU). Basic skill trainers (BST), missile simulation rounds (MSR), battery coolant units (BCU), tool kits, 2-level modified maintenance parts, training, technical assistance from the US government are also included. UU. And contractors, transportation and other related logistics support elements. The total estimated cost of the program is $ 100 million.

The main contractors will be Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture, Orlando, Florida and Tucson, Arizona.

"This proposed sale of the Javelin system will help Poland develop its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements," said the US Defense Security Cooperation Cooperation Agency. (DSCA) in your ad. "Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this system in its armed forces."

The javelin is a guided anti-tank ammunition that can be transported and launched by a single person. It is made by Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin.

Javelin provides the US army. In the US Marine Corps UU. And to numerous international clients a medium-range missile "shoots and forgets,quot; to use against a wide range of targets, including armored vehicles, bunkers and caves. The Command Launch Unit of the system, or view, performs surveillance, allowing a gunner to see the targets.

The weapon can be deployed from multiple platforms and used during the day, night and in any type of weather. The program has also shown that Javelin can be fired from a remote launcher mounted on an unmanned ground vehicle.

Javelin has been used in Afghanistan and Iraq in more than 5,000 clashes. The system is scheduled to be in inventory until 2050.