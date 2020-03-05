Popular Instagram model accused of murdering her boyfriend! (Photos)

An Instagram model is being accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend after shooting him 15 times during an argument.

Karina Vanessa Corbalan, 23, was charged with the murder of her 28-year-old boyfriend, Alejandro Sánchez, 28. The details surrounding the crime and the popularity of Karina's social networks make this murder national news.

According to police in Hialeah, Florida, they responded to a shooting call and were taken to a home in Florida. Police say that when they entered the house they saw Karina kneeling on her boyfriend's body.

Police said he told the officers that he had shot his boyfriend, after they both argued. Authorities said Alejandro had been shot at least 15 times, including in the chest. He was flown to the trauma center, where he died.

Karina was then interrogated by the police, and allegedly told a detective that she shot her boyfriend about five times for an argument they had that morning regarding their relationship.

She was arrested early Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bail.

This crime is attracting national attention, because Karina was a popular social media star. She had thousands of followers, who often liked Karina's photos in a bikini or other revealing outfits.

Here are some photos and videos of Karina, taken from her page: