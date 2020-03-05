Pregnant Katy Perry is glad she never has to suck her again

Katy PerryHe is letting his fans participate in a large part of his life.
The superstar singer announced that she is waiting for her first child with her fiance, Orlando Bloom. Perry revealed the exciting news of pregnancy in his new music video for "Never Worn White." At the end of the music video, Katy could be seen cradling her belly, confirming the news to the world.
"There are many things that will happen this summer," Katy told fans on Instagram Live on Wednesday night after releasing the music video. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."
"I'm excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," the 35-year-old star shared. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because it is … I guess that's how I talk to you. That's how we talk together."
Perry also turned to his Twitter after the announcement of the pregnancy to tell his followers how excited he is that the news has been published.
"My God, I'm glad I didn't have to take it anymore," Perry tweeted. "Or carry a big bag lol."
This will be Perry's first son and Bloom's second, who shares son. Flynn with ex wife Miranda Kerr.
In September, Perry talked about the link with Bloom's son and how his life has changed in recent years. Now, Perry, Bloom and Flynn go out the door at 7:30 a.m., and "can't be late," as he shared in The Ellen DeGeneres show.
"I didn't wake up until 11 in the morning, and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10:00 at night, I'm just falling asleep," Perry said. "I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulteration. That's why I still dress like a child, to fight that."
Little more than four years have passed since Perry and Bloom first caused rumors of romance. The superstars had relationship rumors spinning at that time after being seen together in a Golden Globes 2016 after the party. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Last year, Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day with a beautiful diamond and stone ring. Perry captioned his engagement announcement, "Full bloom.
