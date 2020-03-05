Ray J sides with Kim Kardashian after a violent reaction to his braids braids

WENN / Avalon

The creator of hits & # 39; Sexy Can I & # 39; and his sister Brandy come in defense of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; after she is accused of cultural appropriation with the hairstyle.

J ray has defended his ex girlfriend Kim Kardashian after landing in hot water to rock braids of braids at Paris Fashion Week. Instead of agreeing with people who called him "cultural appropriation," the rapper and his older sister brandy I think it's a compliment to black culture.

"I have nothing but respect. I just think that if you're paying tribute to another culture, you know, shaking the braids, I think it's a compliment," said the singer / songwriter when he stopped. "The conversation"Wednesday, March 4 with your sister." It should be seen, it is globalizing, you know. "

Sharing his different perspective on the controversy, the 39-year-old artist continued: "And, I think when you get up and feel good and you look good and other people say," Hey, I want to look like this, "I want to feel good … should be a compliment and an advantage. "

Brandy, who wore braids on the show, also intervened in the matter, suggesting that people became too sensitive. "I don't think he's guilty. I definitely believe that, but I think it's coming a little," he said. "I mean, it's great, I love braids. I think everyone should have braids, but I think we're going too far with that with her."

Kim provoked a violent reaction after she appeared with braids up to the waist in Kanye westYeezy's show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 2. His hair matched the hairstyles of his daughter North West and his niece Penelope Disick.

Then, people turned to social networks to criticize the mother of four children for her hairstyle, with a writing, "Okay, at first I defended her saying that she might be trying to adopt the brown aspect of the Middle East, since she can go through looking at the Middle East, but this is directly black fishing. "

"I can't stand Kim k and her damn braids like b *** h when they're going to stop appropriating our culture," another Twitter user complained. "YOU ARE NOT BLACK," someone else reminded Kim.

It was far from the first time the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Braids with stars. Before her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, she shared photos on Instagram that showed her same hairstyle during a photo shoot." Flash back to my session with Vanessa Beecroft, "subtitled the post.

Kim has not responded to the latest controversy, but she has already defended it. "Bo Derek braids. "She said in 2018:" Obviously I know they are called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I am totally respectful of that. "He added:" I am not deaf to where I do not understand. I understand … I'm trying to disrespect someone's culture by wearing braids. "