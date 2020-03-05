Representative Justin Amash considers the presidential candidacy as a libertarian candidate – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (CNN) – A former independent Republican is thinking of entering the presidential race as a candidate for a third party.

The Michigan representative, Justin Amash, told CNN that he is still considering whether to throw his hat to the 2020 White House ring.

Amash would run as a presidential libertarian candidate.

But he says he would only do so if there was a path to victory for him in November.

Amash made headlines last year after he resigned from the Republican party while publicly arguing that President Trump engaged in impeccable behavior.

At this time, he says he doesn't have a calendar to make a final decision and is only weighing his options.

