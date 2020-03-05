Russia and Turkey, faced with the odds on Syria, seek a way forward

MOSCOW – President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has worked for years to weaken NATO, seeking the help of President Trump and populist leaders in Europe committed to disruption.

But his boldest and most successful strategy to divide the US-led military alliance has been his cultivation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, the most eastern member of NATO.

That tactic has been threatened by a growing conflict in northern Syria, which has led to Russian and Turkish armies operating there near hostilities. The two leaders meet in Moscow on Thursday in an effort to calm things down, and much depends on the outcome.

Neither Russia nor Turkey wants an open war, but the meeting is likely to send an important signal about how far the Russian leader in Syria is willing to go back to fix relations and look for what, in the long term, is Russia's most important goal of divide NATO.