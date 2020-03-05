Russia and Turkey, faced with the odds on Syria, seek a way forward

MOSCOW – President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has worked for years to weaken NATO, seeking the help of President Trump and populist leaders in Europe committed to disruption.
But his boldest and most successful strategy to divide the US-led military alliance has been his cultivation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, the most eastern member of NATO.
That tactic has been threatened by a growing conflict in northern Syria, which has led to Russian and Turkish armies operating there near hostilities. The two leaders meet in Moscow on Thursday in an effort to calm things down, and much depends on the outcome.
Neither Russia nor Turkey wants an open war, but the meeting is likely to send an important signal about how far the Russian leader in Syria is willing to go back to fix relations and look for what, in the long term, is Russia's most important goal of divide NATO.
Russia and Turkey have been on opposite sides of the war in Syria since Putin intervened in the fighting five years ago, with Russia supporting government forces and Turkey to their enemies.
Despite that, until the recent outbreak of fighting in the Idlib region, Mr. Putin had He handled tensions and kept Erdogan as Russia's best hope for sowing discord in the NATO alliance.
Erdogan has delighted Moscow in recent years by openly confronting Washington, blaming him for a failed coup against his government in 2016, rejecting his offers of US anti-aircraft weapons in favor of the Russian-made S-400 system and joining Russia in energy projects in disagreement with western politics.
Russia, a nuclear power with global reach, is much stronger militarily than Turkey in general, but it is vulnerable in Syria and needs Turkish cooperation. Turkey has been hitting Russian-backed Syrian forces with artillery and drones from the Turkish side of the border. Russia, hesitant about carrying out a direct attack against NATO territory, has so far refrained from attacking Turkish weapons inside Turkey.
Putin, on the other hand, has bet that he can regain an agreement with Erdogan.
As former K.G.B. East Germany-based agent during the Cold War, "Mr. Putin has always been a professional recruiter, and his foreign policy comes down to recruiting leaders," said Pavel Felgenhauer, a veteran military analyst in Moscow. "Putin has been trying to recruit Erdogan and move Turkey away from the West."
When mutinous elements in the Turkish army tried to overthrow Erdogan in 2016, Putin made a quick phone call to the Turkish president to offer his support, while US and European leaders staggered. Russia's rapid gesture helped the two leaders leave behind a crisis created in November 2015 by the demolition of a Russian fighter jet by Turkey near its border with Syria. It also helped convince Mr. Erdogan that perhaps he should trust Moscow more than his NATO allies.
Putin doubled his commitment to Mr. Erdogan in September 2018 when, At a meeting with the Turkish leader in Sochi on the Black Sea, he agreed, against the advice of his own generals, to stop the Syrian forces from a long-planned offensive in Idlib. The full text of the agreement in Sochi was never made public, but the agreement was widely seen as an attempt by Putin to consolidate a partnership with Erdogan that had divided and rocked NATO.
Dmitri Trenin, the director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, predicted that Putin "would try to keep things in balance,quot; with Turkey. But now there is a "sense of disappointment," he said, about what the Russian president sees as the ingratitude of Mr. Erdogan in response to Moscow's previous support.
After the failed coup d'etat of 2016 in Turkey, he said: "Putin thought this guy is tough and unpredictable and is not a good person to deal with, but I helped him big and he will remember." That hope, he added, "is gone now. For Putin, loyalty is the most important thing."
The current crisis between Moscow and Ankara is particularly difficult to overcome because Syrian forces have shed a lot of armed Turkish blood, trained and often led by Russia. About 50 Turks have been killed in Syria so far this month, as the fight for control of Idlib has accelerated.
However, as requests for revenge grew in Turkey, Putin has tried to calm down and avoid a face-to-face conflict. "We are not going to fight anyone," he told the Tass news agency in an interview published Monday. The Kremlin said Wednesday that Putin was still hoping to reach a "common understanding about the crisis,quot; in Syria with Erdogan.
He did not detail how this could be possible, when Mr. Erdogan himself has been calling for a ceasefire, while Russia has insisted that Syrian government forces should free Idlib from "terrorists."
But there is still room for a possible compromise. Unlike the president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, who promised to recover "every inch of land,quot; from the rebels, Russia is primarily interested in protecting its military air base in Hmeimim and a naval base on the Mediterranean coast.
Russia has raised in the past the idea of letting the rebels cling to the city of Idlib under Turkish protection, along with the territory to the border, while Turkey and its rebel allies withdraw from two vital roads: the M5, which Run north. south of Damascus to Aleppo, and the M4, which runs eastward from the coast to the border with Iraq, which has been blocked for years due to fighting.
The current tensions between Moscow and Ankara, Mr. Trenin said, have delivered "severe control of reality to the relationship,quot;, but left some hope that the two strong leaders, each accustomed to getting their own way, can overcome to more aggressive members of their armed forces. and political establishments to find a commitment to save the face, even if it is only temporary.
"A bad peace is better than a good fight," Trenin said. "Putin, who seems to be himself and is seen by others as a monarch, sees international relations as the business of the monarchs."
But this approach, he added, only works if the other party has as much unquestionable authority as Putin's has in Russia. "Putin is the tsar of Russia and Erdogan would like to be the sultan of Turkey, but he is not," Trenin said. “He always feels insecure and faces serious opposition in his own country. Putin is basically at ease. He is on top of his country and is much safer than Erdogan. "